Stacey Solomon showcases growing baby bump during quiet night in The star is expecting her first daughter

Stacey Solomon is expecting her fourth child – and first daughter – and the mum-to-be ended up enjoying a quiet night in at Pickle Cottage.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares clip of her super organised fridge - and wow

But as she reclined in her bedroom, she posted a small clip of her growing baby bump as she experienced some kicks from her unborn daughter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms nursery ahead of daughter's birth

"And now I'm watching old episodes of Friends and I have no idea what Princess Pickle is up to," she wrote. "Going to a disco at Club Placenta I think."

The kicks ended up getting so much that the presenter's dog, who was resting on her, ended up looking a little disturbed!

Stacey has been hard at work preparing for the birth of her daughter, and the Loose Women star recently took to Instagram to share how she'd finished decorating her unborn child's bedroom.

She opted for a pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings included gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

Stacey experienced some baby kicks

The walls of the room have been painted in a soft pink - as has the wardrobe, which already includes some newborn baby clothes as well as labelled boxes and a vase of dried flowers.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals heart-melting reason for social media break

MORE: Stacey Solomon sparks concern after sharing horrifying photo from 'haunted' home

Speaking of her pride in finishing the room, she wrote: "To my Darling daughter, I've loved every single second of making this special place for you.

"My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could. I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here."

She added: "I'm so proud of everything in here and it's been the best feeling making it and I'll miss being covered in pink paint.

"We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you."

Stacey is a mum to three boys

It didn't take long for the comments section to blow up. "Oh Stacey it looks beautiful! And you're absolutely glowing!" one impressed follower wrote.

Another added: "Ahhhh hahah I love you posing in every place around the room, it's like an at home with Stacey shoot - so cuuute looks amazing!"

The little girl will be Stacey's fourth child - and her second with fiancé Joe Swash. The couple, who have been together since 2015, are also parents to two-year-old son Rex. Stacey is also a mother to Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton while Joe shares 14-year-old Harry with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.