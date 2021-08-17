Facebook Portal back to school deals 2021: Save up to £100 on the best tech for your kids

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Get shopping the best Facebook Portal back to school deals right now – it's the easiest way for your kids to stay in touch with their friends, remote learn and much more!

The Portal has been dubbed as one of the easiest way to stay connected to your loved ones, and a study saviour for your children too. Plus, you can save big on the best Facebook Portal devices with their brilliant back to school sale.

Portal TV, was £149, NOW £99, Facebook Portal

What is the Facebook Portal?

This smart piece of tech lets you video chat with your Facebook friends and family via WhatsApp, with a unit that can sit on a desk, table or near your TV. You can even have the video chat ON your TV! It's an easy way to video call friends and family on their smartphones, laptops and tablets and for many children, was used during lockdown to take part in remote learning.

What really sets it apart is that it follows you as you move around the room, so you can chat hands-free. You could be cooking lunch along with your mum, catch up over a cup of tea or binge watch a show together. The Portal from Facebook has a built-in Alexa too, so you can play DJ.

The Portal (10inch screen), was £169, NOW £99, Facebook Portal

The Facebook Portal comes in three sizes plus a TV version; the Portal Mini (8inch screen), the Portal, (10inch screen), the Portal+ (15.6inch screen) plus the PortalTV that can be hooked up to your TV and allow smart video calling through your big screen.

It's acted as a lifesaver for people during lockdown earlier this year, and has been cited as one of the the easiest ways for families to stay connected as best they can - especially with grandparents or more vulnerable family members, and kids with friends and teachers as well.

Portal+ (15.6inch screen), was £269, NOW £169, Facebook Portal

How much does the Portal from Facebook cost?

The Portal from Facebook is offering big discounts for the back to school period on some of its products:

When do the Facebook Portal deals end?

The back to school sale runs until September 5 2021.

