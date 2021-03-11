﻿
easter-cards

Best Easter cards to send to loved ones over lockdown

These Easter cards are so cute!

Megan Bull

With a bit of luck, Easter will be one of the final milestones spent in lockdown, but until then we can still find ways to stay connected from afar. Wish your loved ones a happy Easter this year by sending a thoughtful Easter card in the post. Amazon, Clintons, Moonpig, Marks & Spencer and more have a wide range of greeting cards available to shop, and we've picked out our favourite designs. 

amazon-12-cards

12 x Easter Cards Pack & Envelopes by Olivia Samuel, £6.99, Amazon

These Easter cards are eco-friendly – everything from the cards to the sleeve wrap and envelopes are produced from 100% post-consumer waste and there's no plastic packaging either. 

  36-pc-cards

TUPARKA 36 Pcs Happy Easter Cards, £9.99, Amazon

For just £9.99, you'll receive a pack of 36 cards featuring six different designs. From festive Easter eggs to sweet bunny prints, these colourful cards are a total bargain!

clintons-easter

Me To You Bear Easter Cards Pack Of 6, £3, Clintons

Clintons is selling a pack of six Easter cards from the iconic 'Me To You Bear' range. 

colouring-in-cards

Easter Activity Pack - With 3-Fold Card to Colour-in, £3.50, Marks & Spencer

These colour-in cards are sure to keep your kids entertained. They'll also find three cut-out finger puppets, a set of colourful stickers and a pack of 6 coloured pencils. 

easter-10-cards

Pack of 10 Mixed Easter Premium Greeting Cards & Envelopes, £7.99, Amazon

Amazon's choice, this multipack contains 10 premium gloss varnished greeting cards, all with different Easter-themed designs. 

hugly-ducklings

Hugly Ducklings Card, £3.50, Papier

Miss hugging your loved ones? Show them you care with this adorable card. 

moonpig-easter

Personalised Photo Card, £3.49, Moonpig

Add a personal touch and customise your Easter cards with photos of the family.

zazzle-easter

Easter Eggs Photo Holiday Card, £2.15, Zazzle

Spark joy with this cute holiday card. All you'll need to do is upload a photo, before adding a custom greeting, your names, or other custom text – sit back, relax and Zazzle takes care of the rest. 

funkypigeon-egg-card

Stuff Our Faces Easter Card, from £1.99, Funkypigeon

Make them laugh with this hilarious Easter card. 

noths-flower-card

Pack of Five Easter Cards, £4.50, Not On The High Street

This pack contains five cards, each printed with an Easter design and then hand finished with coloured, sparkly crystals.

