Back To School: Best hand sanitisers your kids won't lose - and ones without methanol Plus cool ones for teens, too

Forget homeschooling - encouraging our children to wash their hands has been a constant lesson throughout the coronavirus pandemic. And as well as including a face mask for school and plenty of other post-covid school essentials, a bottle of child-friendly hand sanitiser is an absolute must. While teachers will be asking children to wash their hands regularly throughout the school day, a bottle of hand sanitiser in their school bag is the perfect stop-gap for when they can't get to the sink or need a quick anti-germ fix. But which kids' hand sanitiser should you buy? And can children use adult hand sanitisers? We answer your questions and have found the best – and safest – hand sanitisers for children.

Is hand sanitiser effective for children?

It is, and they can definitely use hand sanitiser as a way of protecting themselves against germs. Of course, washing with soap and water for 20 seconds is more effective but a hand sanitiser is a great way for them to cleanse their hands between washes.

How do you make hand sanitiser safe for children?

Choose an alcohol-free hand sanitiser for children under 5, unless supervised by an adult. There are plenty of natural and non-methanol hand sanitisers for children to choose from.

Is hand sanitiser allowed in schools?

Most schools recommend that children take their own hand sanitiser with them to school (schools will have their own, too). If you're worried about your child losing theirs (which let's face it, is bound to happen), some come with handy chains to attach to bags or pencil cases. These are usually refillable so you can top them up when needed. And there are cool ones for the style-conscious teenager, too.

Best alcohol-free hand sanitisers for children

Best hand sanitisers for children with bag clip

Best hand sanitisers for teenagers

