Stacey Solomon shares emotional video after being separated from son Leighton The star's son was on holiday with his dad

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon shared a heartwarming video on Tuesday night of the moment she reunited with her son Leighton, and it's the sweetest thing you'll see today.

The 31-year-old star took to Instagram to post the clip of herself with her two boys, who were separated after Leighton spent some time away with his dad – Stacey's former partner from a previous relationship.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares emotional video after reuniting with son Leighton

In an emotional tribute to her son, Stacey wrote: "Leighton came home from his holiday with his dad tonight. We are so happy to have him back we've missed you so much pickle [crying emoji]".

In the heartwarming video, Leighton and Rex can be seen sitting on mum Stacey's lap whilst they all share a cuddle. Nine-year-old Leighton then leans in to kiss his brother, confirming the inseparable duo missed each other while they were apart.

"So it's a sleepover in Leighton's room tonight," Stacey continued, who often shares sweet family moments with her 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

Stacey was reunited with her son after he enjoyed a holiday with his dad

Stacey has been busy making preparations for her and fiancé Joe Swash's baby daughter, who is due in the autumn of this year. Earlier this week, she took to social media to share the incredible pink haven she had created for her daughter's nursery.

"To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could," Stacey penned.

Stacey is 33 weeks pregnant with her fourth child

"I cannot wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I cannot wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint!

"We cannot wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you."

