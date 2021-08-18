Little Mix's Perrie Edwards wows fans with breathtaking new baby bump photos The Little Mix star is expecting her first child

Perrie Edwards has left fans speechless by sharing the most gorgeous photos of her blossoming baby bump on her Instagram page. Taking part in a glamourous photoshoot, the Little Mix star happily paraded her bump in the striking set of photographs as she expressed her joy at the prospect of becoming a mother.

"Words cannot describe how I’m feeling on the inside… I could quite literally burst with joy," she wrote in the caption.

The latest post was met with much praise, with her bandmate Jade Thirwall writing: "SO SO BEAUTIFUL, love you." One fan remarked: "YOU LOOK AMAZING! Makes my heart so full." Another post read: "This shoot is so so so beautiful!! I am obsessed." One other person stated: "She is the moment."

The singer, 28, revealed that she and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child together back in May. The couple shared similar posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

The first black-and-white, artsy snap showed a close-up of Perrie's bare bump, while a second was of the couple laughing and smiling with Alex resting his hands on his girlfriend's tummy.

Perrie shared these stunning snaps of her baby bump

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," Perrie wrote. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Liverpool football player Alex, who is also the same age, captioned his post: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

Perrie and Alex's exciting baby news came just days after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced her first pregnancy. She shared her happy news on Instagram too, posting a snapshot showing her revealing her baby bump.

