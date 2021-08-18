Christina Aguilera astounds fans with unbelievably rare photos of daughter The singer is a mum-of-two

Christina Aguilera is used to making waves with her music but it was her family who caused the stir on Wednesday.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker was in an emotional mood as she celebrated something very special with her youngest child, Summer, and fans were amazed at the photos she shared on Instagram.

The proud parent usually keeps her two children out of the spotlight but she put her daughter front and centre to pay tribute to her on her seventh birthday.

In the adorable and rare photos, Christina was cuddling Summer, who was wearing an Xtina T-shirt and a broad smile. Others showed the little girl giggling with her famous mother and pulling some silly faces too.

The selection showcased the happy home life she has with Christina, her dad, Matthew Rutler and with the star's firstborn, 13-year-old, Max, too.

Christina penned a poignant message to Summer alongside the images which read: "We're celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month.

Christina shared several images of her adorable daughter

"Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit…time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!

"You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate! Mommy loves you so much!"

Fans rushed to congratulate Summer on her birthday but many were stunned at how much she had grown up. "Happy Birthday Summer Rain! But seriously- make time stop!" wrote one, while another shared their disbelief and added: "Growing up SO quickly."

Christina has two children and shares her daughter with fiance Matthew Rutler

The birthday girl was overloaded with love and will likely have been well and truly spoiled by her beloved mum and dad.

Christina made sure to tell her longtime partner how much she adored him recently too when she celebrated his 36th birthday.

"You're simply the best, @m_rutler! Happy Birthday!" she wrote on social media. "You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven, and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving, and thoughtful parent & partner.

Christina added: "You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible businessman and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily."

