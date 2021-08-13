Savannah Guthrie delights fans with heartwarming news involving her daughter The Today show star has two children

Savannah Guthrie was in a very happy mood when she took to Instagram on Friday with a message that left many of her fans in disbelief.

The popular TV star shared a celebratory message along with a series of photos that likely had her choked up.

Savannah was ringing in her daughter, Vale's, seventh birthday and did so with some of the sweetest photos.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares video she sent her children from Tokyo

Her heartfelt tribute to her little girl read: "Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart. This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY!

"Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely. You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day."

Fans couldn't believe she was already seven years old and wrote: "You have a 7 year old???? How did that happen?!?! Happy birthday sweet Vale," and, "I remember when she was just a baby".

Savannah shared several sweet photos of her daughter for her birthday

Many wished Vale a happy birthday too and there were balloon and party hat emojis flooding in.

Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, are proud parents to their daughter and son, Charles, too.

She has been incredibly open about her parenting journey in the past, and revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

Savannah went through IVF with her husband to concieve their son

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

