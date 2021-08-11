Ginger Zee can now add gymnast to her impressive resume! The Good Morning America meteorologist wowed fans when she showcased some very impressive moves and clearly her husband, Ben Aaron, was blown away too.

The TV personality posted a video of his other half leaping into action on the trampoline and performing a backflip.

MORE: Ginger Zee expresses sadness of loss of someone special from GMA

In the clip, Ginger was bouncing on the apparatus with one of her two young sons standing by. While she failed to perfectly execute the first one and fell to her knees, the second was spot-on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shares tour inside spacious home with husband Ben Aaron

Ben wrote: "Still got it… @ginger_zee," and fans agreed she really does. Even Ginger chimed in and commented: "I really hope everyone watches my redemption spring lol."

Ben's social media followers added: "Is there ANYTHING she can’t do!!!???? Lol. Love y'all," and, "She stuck that 2nd landing!!!"

READ: Ginger Zee shares tragic story - with a warning

MORE: Ginger Zee's quirky poolside snap is relatable Monday magic

The cute family are a sure-fire hit with fans who adore watching their fun antics unfold on Instagram - so much so, many have pleaded for them to get their own show.

Ginger Zee landed a backflip and showcased her impressive gymnastic ability

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories Ginger was asked if she would consider working together when a fan said: "Have you and Ben talked about doing a tv show together?" To which she responded: "We did one for @diynetwork and would love to do another."

The fun-loving couple did indeed gut their house and transform it on the popular renovation show. They even had help from their other GMA hosts, Robin Roberts and Amy Robach.

MORE: Ginger Zee causes a stir with photo of lookalike younger sister

SEE: Ginger Zee captivates in tight white bodysuit and heels

Ginger and Ben have a hilarious relationship and regularly share their banter on social media, so their own show would be a dream.

Ginger and Ben have two sons together

Ben gave an example of their silliness when he previously got to play while his wife was away and her reaction to his fun and games was absolutely priceless.

In Ginger's absence, Ben took it upon himself to replace her in the bedroom - and he did so with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow.

MORE: Ginger Zee stuns in a mini dress with the best twist

SEE: Ginger Zee shares quirky and absolutely adorable photo of her sons

Ginger and Ben are prone to silliness

The dad-of-two shared the hilarious image on Instagram in which he was snuggled up with an oversized cushion emblazoned with a shirtless photo of the Hollywood actor.

He captioned the image: "When Ginger's away," and their fans went crazy for the bedtime snapshot urging Ben to reveal how they could get their hands on something similar.

But it was Ginger's quip which was the best. The star commented: "I have zero problems with this when I’m back tonight. See you both soon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.