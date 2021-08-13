Storm Keating stuns fans with gorgeous beachside photo with her children The family are enjoying a holiday

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are currently enjoying a family holiday with their children Cooper, four, and Coco, one.

Ronan is also a father to adult children Jack, Missy and Ali, and they share a close bond with their stepmother.

As part of their holiday, the family headed to the beach, and on Thursday, Storm shared a gorgeous beachside photo with her two children.

The fashion designer looked amazing in a green bikini, as she carried Coco in her arms, while keeping a close eye on Cooper, who had just found a large shell!

In a heartfelt caption, the 39-year-old wrote: "My everything (including the man behind the camera @rokeating)." She then added a blue heart emoji.

Fans loved the serene snap, and they posted tonnes of adoring messages in the comments.

Storm has been enjoying a family holiday

"Looks divine, beautiful family – enjoy," penned one, while a second added: "Family is everything."

A third wrote: "The most valuable treasure is family, happy family on vacation," and many others posted heart emojis.

Storm has been sharing plenty of gorgeous snaps from her holiday, and on Tuesday she shared the sweetest photo of Coco – and her followers couldn't get over the young girl's eyes.

The mum-of-two uploaded a shot of her baby girl, with Coco sat near a tennis court, wearing an adorable blue hat with a cherry on it.

"This face. My heart. #cocoknoxkeating," is all the loving mum captioned the shot, but her many followers went wild in the comments.

The family are very close with one another

"Her eyes are as blue as the ocean... beautiful," observed one, while a second wrote: "Her eyes ....yeah she could have anything she wanted my heart."

A third added: "Storm, her eyes! Stunning," and posted a blue heart emoji alongside their comment.

A fourth had a lot of praise for the family, as they wrote: "An absolute Beauty! Blessed with fabulous playful caring older brothers & sisters all finished off with Love filled coatings of sparkly dust from Mama & Papa! A very special pic!"

