Ayda Field looks breathtaking in red swimsuit for rare picture with son Charlie She looked sensational!

Ayda Field and husband Robbie Williams have been enjoying a dream getaway with their children, and Ayda has shared plenty of snaps from her holiday.

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children are their doubles in cute new photos

On Friday she stunned fans as she posed with her eldest son Charlie, six, while wearing the most gorgeous red bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field looks flawless in fun new bikini post

The former X Factor judge showcased the gorgeous two-piece from multiple angles, and also showed off an incredible pair of shades, which were embellished with the word: "Go."

"It's a situation," she captioned one of the snaps, as she pouted at the camera. A second top-down photo displayed the swimwear in all of its glory, and highlighted the 42-year-old's flawless physique.

But the sweetest photo was the one that she shared with Charlie, as she planted a kiss on top of the youngster's head. Captioning the photo, she said: "Kisses with my Charlie are the best!"

Ayda planted a kiss on her son

Charlie was still sporting the mohawk hairstyle that his father gave him last month. Robbie gave his son the drastic makeover in a hilarious clip shared by Ayda.

MORE: Ayda Field shares striking tattoo on daughter Teddy, 8

MORE: Ayda Field is breathaking in beautiful bikini as she enjoys day at the pool

"So what's happening, daddy?" Ayda asked, to which Robbie responded: "Charlie wants a mohawk."

Robbie skilfully shaved his son's head, as the youngster was seemingly oblivious playing a golf game on his phone.

The dad-of-four was clearly proud of his own work, as he gave a thumbs up to the camera. Ayda also shared a close-up look of the cut, and captioned it: "'likefatherlifeson."

During their holiday, Robbie and Ayda celebrated their eleventh anniversary, and last week Ayda shared a heartwarming clip from their celebrations.

The star looked amazing from all angles

She and Robbie danced together to a David Guetta remix of Love Tonight and the glamorous mother-of-four looked radiant as she opted to go makeup-free and wear her long brunette locks in beachy waves, whilst Robbie sported a vibrant patterned shirt for their boogie.

In a romantic tribute to her husband, the star penned: "August 7, 2010 we said 'I, do'…and 11 years later, I'm still having the best time with my best mate…in love, in like, and in sync. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BOOZY".

Fans were quick to comment on the iconic duo's hilarious video, rushing to the comments to share their congratulations. "You're the coolest couple!" wrote one, whilst another dubbed the pair "total legends".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.