Dianne Buswell filled with joy after joyous baby news The dancer became an aunt!

Dianne Buswell was over the moon on Friday as she became an aunt after her brother, Andrew, and his partner, Mel, welcomed a baby girl.

MORE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's romantic home purchase revealed ahead of Strictly return

The new father made the announcement with three pictures of his newborn, with the final one featuring the young girl cuddled up with her mum and dad.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell films inside new home with Joe Sugg

"It's a Girl," he wrote. "Welcome to the world Zofia Aniela Buswell born at 5.33 this morning 20th August 2021 weighing 3380 grams and 51cm long - she already has rocked our world and melted our hearts, our long awaited Baby Buzz, named after Mel's grandmother."

Mel later made her own heartwarming post, with some snaps of her newborn cuddled up with both her and Andrew.

"And then she decided to join us on the other side - our precious little Zofia Aniela Buswell {20.08.21} and our lives will never be the same again," Mel wrote.

Dianne was over the moon with the joyous news, and quickly took to her Instagram Stories to share her joy with her followers.

Congratulations to Andrew and Mel!

Sharing Andrew's post, she wrote: "Welcome to the world my beautiful niece, Aunty Dot loves you so much already. Congrats mum and dad."

MORE: Dianne Buswell debuts stunning new hair transformation – and fans are in love

MORE: Dianne Buswell reveals the most heartfelt gift from boyfriend Joe Sugg

The Strictly professional also shared some beautiful photos of her parents cuddling the new family member, before apologising for the "baby spam".

Dianne's family live in Australia while she is based in the UK with boyfriend Joe Sugg, but we're sure she's planning a trip out to see her new niece as soon as she can!

Dianne isn't the only Strictly alum to have celebrated some baby news recently, as new It Takes Two host Janette Manrara's friend, Anna Haugh, welcomed a baby boy.

Janette shared a picture of the new mum cradling her son shortly after his birth, and added a giant 'Congrats' banner to the adorable snap.

Dianne became a proud aunt

The photo was originally shared by BBC Morning Live, where Anna is the resident chef, but Janette also added the caption: "It's a boy!"

The star was among the first to comment when the news was first revealed, writing: "Amazing news!!!"

Her Strictly co-stars also rushed to congratulate the new mum, with Katya Jones commenting: "Huge congratulations Anna!!!! Such a perfect little guy!!!" Oti Mabuse added: "Congratulations," followed by three heart-eyes emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.