Janette Manrara overcome with joy after adorable baby news The Strictly star was so happy!

Janette Manrara kicked off her weekend with some joyous baby news and couldn't wait to share her excitement with fans.

The Strictly: It Takes Two star was filled with love as she shared her friend, chef Anna Haugh's sweet baby announcement, on her Instagram Stories.

SEE: Janette Manrara stuns fans in floral gown for sweet Strictly reunion

Posting a gorgeous photo of the new mum cradling her son shortly after his birth, Janette added a giant 'Congrats' banner to the adorable snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara wows in show-stopping gown

The photo was originally shared by BBC Morning Live, where Anna is the resident chef, but Janette also added the caption: "It's a boy!"

Janette was among the first to comment when the news was first revealed, writing: "Amazing news!!!"

Her Strictly co-stars also rushed to congratulate the new mum, with Katya Jones commenting: "Haughuge congratulations Anna!!!! Such a perfect little guy!!!" And Oti Mabuse added: "Congratulations," followed by three heart-eyes emojis.

SEE: Strictly's Janette Manrara looks like a superwoman in her thigh-high boots

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's three wedding ceremonies revealed

Janette was thrilled by Anna's baby announcement

Irish chef Anna later posted a sweet black and white photo of her newborn – who she shares with her partner Richard – and revealed his name. She wrote: "We have named our baby Oisín Ronnie Elwell. Born Thursday 12/08/2021. His big brother @henryelwell06 helped us pick the name. Oisín is strong and hungry. We are madly in love with him."

Meanwhile, Janette marked her own celebration this week after she sang with her former Strictly co-star Anton du Beke at London's iconic jazz bar, Ronnie Scott's.

She also announced that she has passed her final exam for the course she had been studying part-time over the last year, meaning that she has been awarded a diploma in Health and Wellbeing.

"I'm so happy," Janette said in an Instagram video, beaming at the camera after showing off the diploma on her laptop screen. The dancer went on: "She is officially awarded a diploma in Health and Wellbeing… yay."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.