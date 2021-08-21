Alex Jones sparks concern as she reveals she's being 'monitored' in hospital ahead of third baby Her baby is due any day now

Alex Jones has revealed that she was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning to have her baby monitored.

The 44-year-old is expecting her third child, a little girl later this month, although it looks like she may soon be here!

Taking to Instagram Stories, The One Show host shared a photograph taken from a hospital that showed her laying in a hospital bed taken by her husband Charlie Thompson, who could also be seen in the snap.

Pregnant Alex Jones enjoys final days ahead of baby's birth

Sharing the photo with her 305k Instagram followers, she wrote: "Just been brought in to have a bit of monitoring… Nothing exciting so far."

Alex's unexpected visit to the delivery room may suggest that her baby is due within a matter of days. How exciting!

Alex and Charlie are parents to sons Edward, four, and Kit, two, and announced they were expecting in March, which Alex called "the best surprise ever" at the time.

Alex and her husband

More recently, Alex has opened up about her pregnancy in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'.

"When we opened the email and it told us what sex the baby was - oh my god, we were ecstatic, 'Oh how lovely to have a little change'."

