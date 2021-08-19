Pregnant Alex Jones reveals surprise house guest – and her sons are in love The One Show star shared a video inside her family home

Alex Jones is preparing to add another member to her household after announcing she is expecting a baby girl, but her sons have apparently found a replacement for their baby sister just weeks before her due date!

The One Show star took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Teddy and Kit wearing matching blue pyjamas as they sat on the floor of the living room watching a tabby cat eat – but the pet didn't belong to Alex's family.

She joked: "Went upstairs for literally 2 mins earlier and these two were feeding somebody else's kitten in our lounge. They now want a cat and not a sister." We're sure that will change once their sister is born!

Alex's living room has wooden floorboards topped with a natural woven rug, while the bottom of a striped red and white armchair was visible behind her sons.

Previous photos have revealed the space also features pale green walls, a cream sofa and a wooden and glass coffee table.

Alex Jones revealed her sons had begun feeding a cat in her lounge

The TV star and her husband Charlie Thomson live in a beautiful London house that is perfect for raising a young family, with features including a large kitchen and trampoline in the garden.

The couple took the time to renovate the Victorian property in 2016, and they have maintained many of the period features in their home. But perhaps with a daughter on the way, they may want to change some of the interiors such as their daughter's future bedroom.

The couple's kitchen inside their London home

During an appearance on Lorraine, Alex explained that the pandemic had allowed her family to spend more time together at home.

"There are loads of good things. Normally, Teddy and Kit wouldn’t have seen so much of their dad. Now, he’s here all the time, which obviously presents its own problems," Alex said.

"But you know, Charlie is here so the boys are very used to the house being full all the time," she added.

