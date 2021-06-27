Alex Jones teases the dreamiest holiday location for romantic trip away with husband Charlie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pregnant Alex Jones has taken some much needed time away from presenting The One Show to enjoy a romantic staycation with her husband Chris Thomson ahead of the arrival of baby three.

The Welsh star, who is currently expecting her third child, teased the dreamiest travel destination on Sunday – and it looks seriously luxe.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting malfunction

Despite the current international travel restrictions meaning that many of us, celebrities included, are having to stay local rather than jet off abroad, 44-year-old Alex seems to know how to make the most of a UK staycation.

Taking to Instagram to post a stunning coastal view from the restaurant's alfresco dining terrace, Alex wrote: "We've eventually arrived at our destination and wow was this view from the restaurant worth the wait!"

Alex showed off the incredible views from her Welsh resort

Escaping London for the weekend and returning home to her roots, Alex opted to stay at the Dylan Coastal Resort in Carmarthen, Wales. The resort boasts a collection of luxury self-catering properties with hot tubs, world-class spa and dining facilities, and locations such a Tenby and Pembrokeshire on the doorstep.

Although it's not known if Alex and husband Chris are joined by their two sons, Teddy aged four and Kit, aged one, the couple are bound to find some time to relax at the coastal retreat, complete with in-room hot tubs, infinity pools and paradisaic ocean views.

Alex is staying at Dylan's Coastal Resort in Wales

Alex's break comes after the star stunned fans on Wednesday in a spotted rainbow Boden dress, leaving fans dotty for her maternity wardrobe.

The One Show host shared the look to her social media, and wrote: "All the colourful spots for tonight," tagging in the fashion brand Boden.

The star has been rocking her maternity wardrobe

The frock featured a bold rainbow leopard print pattern, with a shirt style collar and collared sleeves. The fit-and-flare shape is super flattering and makes for a great maternity dress as shown by Alex.

We can't wait to see what stunning looks the star pulls off during her dreamy staycation this weekend!

