Shakira has made the best of her comeback over the past few weeks, delighting fans with one stunning social media post after another.

It's clear that the singer has had cravings for the outside world just as much as the rest of us, and she made it apparent with an amazing snapshot she shared on her Instagram.

Shakira posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a sunlit background, that being a huge skateboard park, as she sat with a colorful board of her own.

The singer wore a multi-colored tee and sleuth-ier viewers would even notice a bit of leg peeking out from behind the skateboard.

However, what really stood out in the picture was the Colombian musical icon's windswept locks, in all their fiery glory, curls and all. While Shakira's curls have definitely become iconic, this is taking it to another level.

Shakira's ready to take on the outdoors with her trusty skateboard

"I just want to be outside!" she captioned the picture. And honestly, Shakira, same, we all want to be outside at this point.

Fans and followers of the singer shared their love for the picture and the outdoors, with one commenting, "I just want to be in a sunny country!"

Another wrote, "That top! The colors are so nice," with a third also commenting, "Love you and love your energy!"

Ever since the release of her new English-language single, Don't Wait Up, Shakira's presence has gone up on her social media, as she promotes the single and shares clips of others dancing to it.

The singer really sent fans into a tizzy as she danced to her new song

She shared a dance clip of her own that really set social media on fire, as she grooved to the song in her bedroom, slipping out from a pair of pajamas to a black mini dress.

"And now it's your turn….#DontWaitUp #DayToNight #DayNight," she wrote in the caption. And fans clearly took the challenge and ran with it.

