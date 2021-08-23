Christine Lampard shares incredibly rare picture of stepdaughter Luna

Christine Lampard delighted fans on Sunday when she shared a series of rare pictures of her stepdaughter Luna on Instagram.

The Lorraine star shares two children with her husband and professional footballer Frank Lampard, Patricia, two, and Frederick, who was born in March this year.

Frank is also a dad to two children from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas, Isla, 14, and Luna, who celebrated her 16th birthday on Sunday.

Christine shared the photos in order to mark the special occasion, captioning the first snap: "Happy Birthday Luna" followed by lots of kissing emojis.

The star could be seen with her arms around a young Luna and Isla, and they were all dressed up in smart black coats while Christine sported a fancy black hat.

In the second photo, Luna could be seen sat smiling with her dad who placed his arm over her shoulder, with Christine writing: "How can you be 16 already?"

Christine shared this sweet snap of Luna with her dad

Luna looked so grown up in the snap, wearing a black halter neck top and a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

We love the close relationship that Christine shares with her stepchildren, and we hope that Luna enjoyed her special day.

Christine recently opened up about her family, and how life has changed since the arrival of her baby boy Freddie.

Christine and husband Frank have two children together

Asked how it felt welcoming a baby boy into the mix, the 42-year-old told the Mirror: "It's brilliant. He's a very happy little being, so far, thankfully. Freddie settled beautifully into our life.

"He's very easygoing and just sits there and stares and smiles a lot. Really, that's it! He’s just brilliant. And Patricia has been very good with him, as well. She's been very loving. So life hasn't changed for her at all, which is also nice. So we feel very, very blessed with him, I have to say. I don't take any of it for granted."

