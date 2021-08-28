Ayda Field shares beautiful pictures of Coco and Beau with their grandparents Aww!

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have recently returned from their dream vacation, and Ayda wasted no time in getting to see her parents.

On Saturday, she treated fans to some gorgeous shots of her children Coco, three, and Beau, one, playing with their grandparents.

The family headed to beach for a day of fun, and they looked adorable as Ayda's mum's boyfriend, Ian, held Coco, with the young girl covering her face.

Another shot saw Beau enchanted by a dog, called Buddy, before his grandmother lifted him up into her arms. "Nana Gwen and Beau #grandmalife," she captioned the image.

Beau also interacted with Ian, as he lifted him into his arms as they looked out across the beautiful seascape in front of them.

The family were also joined by son Charlie, six, who played around on a small swing. Daughter Teddy, eight, wasn't featured in the snaps, but we're sure she accompanied the family on their glorious daytrip!

Coco had a great time with her grandfather

Ayda and Robbie are doting parents to four children, and they recently celebrated Coco's third birthday in an extravagant style.

The former X Factor judge shared a series of photos and clips on her Instagram page, writing: "To Our Beautiful Coco…3 years ago today you brightened our world, and you have brought us rainbow magic ever since…

"We love you to the moon and back… and yes, you can stay up late today :) Happy Birthday!! #cocopow #birthdaygirl #threenager AWxx."

In the snaps, Coco enjoyed her rainbow balloon display and helped herself to some very tasty-looking birthday food: watermelon chunks and mini pancakes with berries.

Beau spent some quality time with his grandmother

Shortly after her birthday, Ayda treated her young girl to a small makeover – and she looked adorable!

The star had carefully painted all of her daughter's fingernails, and used a variety of colours to make a multicoloured masterpiece, including some striking blues and reds.

"Coco is very happy to have her nails painted," she wrote.

