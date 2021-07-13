Christine Lampard melts hearts with very rare photo of baby Freddie

Christine Lampard and husband Frank welcomed their baby son Freddie back in March, and on Tuesday, the Loose Women presenter shared an adorable picture of her baby son.

The star seemed to be enjoying a bit of lunch at a beautiful bistro when she shared the picture of Freddie, the first she's shared publicly since his birth announcement photo back in March!

WATCH: Christine Lampard makes first television appearance since announcing second pregnancy

The mum-of-two held her newborn in her arms as she planted a kiss on the side of his head.

"Lunchtime kisses," she wrote alongside her adorable photo, and fans' hearts melted with the beautiful snap.

"Precious," wrote one, while another added: "Cute," and a third said: "He's absolutely beautiful."

Many others simply posted heart emojis in the comments.

Christine and Frank welcomed baby Freddie back in March. She made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of her newborn son cuddled into her.

The mum gave her son a small kiss

In the post, she said: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard."

The doting mum recently shared a photo from a family vacation where her daughter, Patricia, two, studiously looked at the in-flight safety brochure.

"Safety first," the 42-year-old captioned her post, adding a heart emoji.

And during an appearance on Lorraine on Tuesday, she shared several photos and videos of her children, including one where Patricia appeared to be taking after her father by playing football.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, she revealed: "She loves football, I'm not even kidding you! She absolutely loves football…

The family welcomed Freddie back in March

"Do you know the really pathetic thing though is that [Frank] talks to her like she's a premier league player!

"He tells her off saying, 'No, one, two, one two…' a proper football conversation and I say, 'She's two and a half Frank!' So she doesn't stand a chance, she has to be a footballer!"

On how Patricia is with her new baby brother, Christine said: "She is really good. Is he like her dolly? A little bit, but then she forgets he is there and couldn't care less! But if she hears a little moan she starts singing little songs to him, which we thought was quite sweet.

"But she has been really good actually. She has been a nice big sister so far, but it's early days!"

