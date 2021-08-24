Christine Lampard shares views on having third baby with husband Frank The couple share two young children together

Christine Lampard has insisted she has no plans to have another baby with husband Frank. The couple, who met at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009, welcomed their second child - a boy called Freddie - in March.

During a candid conversation with the Sunday Telegraph, the 42-year-old confessed they weren't sure whether they could have children as she confirmed baby number three is not on the cards. "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she divulged.

Christine has been married to Frank since 2015 and together they are also parents to daughter Patricia, who will be three next month. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 15, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman. She explained: "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable.

"I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

The Loose Women panellist went on to confess that IVF was not an option after watching her friends go through it themselves. "I had friends who were going through IVF and I knew how traumatic that whole journey could be," she added. "I didn't think I had it in me to go through that.

Frank and Christine share two young children together

"Frank and I had a great life, we went out a lot, travelled and I had a lot of focus on his children – not being a replacement mother, but a friend. I had come to terms with the fact we might not have children."

However, after missing a period one day in 2018, Christine revealed how excited they were when they learnt she was pregnant with their first child.

She shared: "Frank was away working and it took everything not to call and tell him. I wanted him to be able to be in the moment completely, not at work. He was absolutely thrilled."

