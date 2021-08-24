Loose Women star Jane Moore puts long legs on display in striking holiday photo The 59-year-old is preparing to head home

All good things must come to an end! Jane Moore is preparing to say goodbye to Ibiza after a relaxing holiday on the Spanish island - but she had one last snapshot to share with fans before her departure.

The Loose Women star, 59, posed for a photo by the side of the swimming pool at her resort. She is dressed in an oversized white shirt with her black swimwear just visible underneath. Jane accessorised with a white sun hat and oversized sunglasses as she stared up at the blue sky.

MORE: Loose Women stars' incredible homes: Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

"Beautiful pic Jane!" one fan told the presenter, while a second wrote: "Wow fantastic, so envious! I hope you have enjoyed your break, safe journey home." “Looking beautiful as ever," a third stated, and a fourth questioned: "Where to next Jane?!"

READ: Jane Moore gets fans talking as she reveals detail at childhood home

MORE: Jane Moore's baby blue dress would take you from desk to a date

Jane showcased her long legs in her latest holiday photo

Just last week, Jane shared another enviable holiday photo, this time showing her enjoying a glass of white wine in a beachside cabana as she waited for her meal. "Heaven #ibiza," she simply captioned the image.

READ: Loose Women's Jane Moore shares rare photo of daughter and reveals sad family news

MORE: Loose Women host Jane Moore's house could be a show home

Jane jetted off on holiday with her husband, Gary Farrow. The couple have been married since 2002 and the star is a stepmother through marriage to Gary’s daughter Lauren.

The star has been soaking up the sun in Ibiza

Jane is also a mum to her children, Ellie and Grace, from a previous relationship. While she is incredibly private about her family, Jane did open up about her 'Ab-Fab'-style relationship with Ellie in a 2008 interview with Women and Home.

READ: Amanda Holden and Jane Moore wore the same dress and no-one noticed

MORE: Take a peek at Amanda Holden's designer bag collection: from Dior to Gucci

"Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship," she revealed.

Jane has been married to husband Gary since 2002

"Her step-sister, Lauren, who's six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.