Stacey Solomon shared a heartfelt message with her fans on Sunday as she explained the reason she took a short break from social media.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three revealed that she had been having some concerns about her pregnancy.

Stacey shared a photo of her bare baby bump, which looked like it was taken after a scan, as she reassured her followers that there was nothing to worry about.

The Loose Women panellist wrote: "Good morning, sorry I've been so quiet we've spent the weekend checking in on princess pickle… All is OK."

She went on: "And we got to see her this morning to double-check everything… Feeling so grateful that she's happy, comfy and safe in there [heart emoji]."

The star then shared a snap of her most recent baby scan which showed her new baby sweetly holding her hand up to her head.

Stacey shared that she had been worried about her pregnancy

"She was scratching her head and pouting this morning," Stacey captioned the picture.

The star then went on to reveal more about why she had been worried.

Opening up about her experience, the down-to-earth mum wrote: "Lots of people have said my bump is very small, and it really is measuring at 2% instead of 20%+ but thankfully baby is exactly where she needs to be today despite my tummy size."

The star let followers see her latest baby scans

Stacey continued: "Every pregnancy, every bump, and every baby is different. And as kind as people are, I think sometimes it's important to remember when telling someone they look 'big' or 'small' or anything in between it can be so worrying for the mummy growing a human and worrying why they look so different to someone else. And can be really scary…

"I know people don't mean any harm by saying 'you're so petite and tiny', but it definitely has played on my mind a lot and made me worry I wasn't growing properly."

