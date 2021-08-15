Jane Moore gets fans talking as she reveals detail at childhood home The Loose Women star opened up on social media

Jane Moore sparked a reaction from her followers on social media at the weekend as she showed off an unusual feature at her holiday accommodation and revealed that it was reminiscent of her childhood home!

Taking to Instagram, the presenter and writer posted a photo of herself sitting on a rustic-looking balcony wearing jeans, a white sleeveless top and trainers.

Jane was wearing sunglasses and beaming, and a metal bath was positioned behind her.

The doting mum captioned the image: "When I was a young kid, we didn’t have a bathroom. We had an outside loo and a tin bath we’d bring in from the shed on 'bath night'."

Jane went on: "Luckily, I was an only child so didn’t have to share the water with siblings! Now here I am on a weekend away where an outdoor tin tub is a chic feature. Who knew?"

The glamorous star concluded: "I’d like to tell you that I will be taking advantage of it on our weekend away but it’s waaaay too chilly, so it’s indoor showers for me…"

Many of the 59-year-old's fans related to her anecdote, with one writing: "My experience exactly although had siblings!"

Jane shared a photo of the outside bath at her holiday accommodation

A second commented: "Jane when I was growing up we had the same, tin bath brought in, in front of the fire," while a third added: "I shower now as shared the bath with my sisters, very rarely use the bath unless feeling yuck xx."

Another of the blonde star's fans added: "Does anyone else just love Jane for her no-nonsense down-to-earth attitude?"

We certainly do, and we loved seeing the broadcaster in her chic off-screen look, but there's no doubt that she always looks fabulous on television, too.

On Wednesday's Loose Women, for example, she wowed viewers yet again in a stunning blue dress from high street favourite Karen Millen.

