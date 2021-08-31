Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg were over the moon on Tuesday when Joe's sister, Zoe Sugg, announced that she had given birth to a baby girl on Sunday.

Both Dianne and Joe shared Zoe's picture of her newborn as they revelled in the joyous news.

"What an angel," Dianne wrote, tagging the parents and adding a string of heart emojis. New uncle Joe posted: "So excited and happy! Congrats @zoesugg @alfiedeyes."

Zoe, also known as Zoella, confirmed she'd given birth on Tuesday, uploading an adorable snap of her baby daughter in a small blue dress with an orange bow around her head.

"She's here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes, 29/08/21," the popular YouTuber wrote.

On her Stories, she simply wrote: "She's here," and also shared a picture that her partner, Alfie Deyes, had posted which showed their new daughter fast asleep.

Congratulations Zoe and Alfie!

In his post, Alfie said: "Ottilie Rue Deyes <3," and Dianne quickly responded: "Just beautiful, congrats guys I cannot wait for a cuddle."

Fans rushed to congratulate Zoe on her incredible news, with one saying: "She's absolutely perfect. Couldn't be happier for you!"

A second added: "Congratulations! Welcome to the mum club!! Gorgeous," while a third posted: "Awwwww, hello little one! She's beautiful, congratulations to you both."

Earlier this month, Dianne had some other baby news to celebrate as the popular Strictly Come Dancing star became an aunt when her brother and his partner welcomed a baby girl.

She shared her brother's post, and wrote: "Welcome to the world my beautiful niece, Aunty Dot loves you so much already. Congrats mum and dad."

Dianne's brother also recently welcomed a baby girl

The professional dancer also shared some beautiful photos of her parents cuddling the new family member, before apologising for the "baby spam".

Dianne's family lives in Australia while she is based in the UK with Joe, but we're sure she's planning a trip out to see her new niece as soon as she can!

