Joe Sugg delights fans with baby bump photo ahead of new arrival The star lives with Strictly star Dianne Buswell

Former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg will no doubt have wowed fans with a new photo he shared to social media at the weekend.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the proud uncle-to-be shared a new snap of his sister (and fellow YouTube star) Zoe – and her baby is clearly due very soon!

SEE: Dianne Buswell shares glimpse at incredibly sentimental sculpture at her home with Joe Sugg

The pregnant influencer wore a pretty blue dress with a yellow-and-blue shirt as she posed for a photo with her brother.

Zoe rested one hand on her expanding bump and grinned as she looked up at Joe, who wore a coordinating blue T-shirt and yellow checked shirt with jeans.

The Waitress performer captioned the sweet image: "Not long now!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals sweet tribute to boyfriend Joe Sugg at family home

He also added: "#uncleJoe". The image was a re-post from his sister's account, where Zoe wrote: "Love these photos with @joesugg can't wait to see what kind of uncle he'll be (the matching flannel was unintentional haha)."

MORE: Joe Sugg shares health update with fans following gym accident

SEE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's first home is a riot of colour

Her followers were quick to share their appreciation for the pictures.

Joe is looking forward to welcoming his sister Zoe's first baby

Their responses included: "He's gonna be the uncle everyone wishes they had," "Love these pictures you two look so alike," "Joe's gonna be a fun uncle," and: "These are beautiful!"

Joe's long-time girlfriend Dianne Buswell, who he met when the couple were paired together on Strictly back in 2018, also added her approval, commenting: "So cute [heart emoji]."

The red-haired dancer and her beau bought their first house together earlier this year and have been followed by rumours that they planned to marry and have children since the start of their relationship.

The star is in a relationship with Strictly's Dianne Buswell

Last year, Dianne's fans thought she had alluded to being pregnant when she shared a holiday photo from a trip with Joe which she captioned: "Just the 3 of us."

However, it turned out that the talented Australian was simply referring to her and Joe's much-loved camper van!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.