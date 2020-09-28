The Countess of Wessex makes VERY rare comments on raising royal children Sophie teaches her children about the importance of volunteering

The Countess of Wessex has opened up about her family life with her children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

The stylish royal made the rare comments in the magazine's October issue and gave readers a fascinating insight into her private life.

When asked what kind of mother she would say she is and how her children would describe her as a mother, the wife of Prince Edward revealed: "I would like to think that I am a loving mother without being too overbearing! You would need to ask them; I would hope they would be nice, at least about my attempts at cooking!"

MORE: Inside Sophie Wessex's quaint £1million childhood house

Prince Edward and Sophie

The Countess, 55, gave the interview in her role as patron of the NSPCC and Childline; she took over the Queen's NSPCC patronage in 2016.

Sophie also divulged that, like all parents, she is still learning. The Countess explained how she believes we must listen to young people, so we can understand their priorities and then support them.

"I am no expert, I am still learning but, as a parent, when do you ever stop learning?" she said.

MORE: When royal mums announced their first pregnancies

Edward, Sophie and children do a spot of litter picking

The royal also spoke of the importance of volunteering and how she speaks to Louise and James about it, encouraging them to help others. Sophie revealed that Louise is currently working towards her Duke of Edinburgh award, of which volunteering is a part.

READ: The sweet story behind Kate Middleton and Countess Sophie's matching bracelets

The interview also touched on social media, with Sophie divulging how her children are not yet into it but she believes it's important for them to understand it and be able to "navigate it successfully".

Read the full interview with HRH The Countess of Wessex in the October issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 26 August. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.