Stacey Solomon seeks help from fans over new baby dilemma

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon thrilled fans earlier this month when she announced she and fiancé Joe Swash are expecting again.

The doting mother-of-three has been fondly referring to her unborn baby as her "bump", but admitted to fans she is struggling to think of a name for her fourth child.

Taking to Instagram stories to ask for baby name inspiration, 31-year-old Stacey penned: "Me and bump are sitting here and I keep staring at my bracelet thinking… I'm going to have to add another letter to my bracelet."

The star wears a delicate silver bracelet on her right wrist with letter charms representing her three boys, Zachary, 13, Leighton, eight and Rex, two.

The arrival of "bump" will be Stacey's second child with fiancé Joe, who also shares a son from a previous relationship. It's not known whether the star is expecting a little girl or a little boy – and the name dilemma is clearly causing her some stress!

Stacey reached out to fans for baby name help

"We literally have no names whatsoever," Stacey wrote. "We've run out of boys names and have never had to think of girl names so we are lost. But I can't stop thinking about it."

The former X-Factor star then asked her 4.5 million followers: "What are your favourite names xxx" in a bid to source some moniker inspiration before the arrival of baby number four.

Stacey and Joe are recovering from what proved to be an emotional week when their youngest, Rex, was rushed to hospital following a "nightmare" fall at home.

Rex looked happy to be home after his trip to hospital

The youngster was rushed to hospital on Thursday after his "temperature spiked", with the visit coming a few days after he needed surgery.

Luckily, little Rex is home and recovering, as revealed by Stacey on her Instagram. "It’s been a funny old week," she wrote. "But being home and seeing Rex back with his fur brother and sister has just made my heart happy."

