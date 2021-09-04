Perrie Edwards reveals baby boy's name – and it's so sweet How sweet!

Two weeks ago, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed a baby boy, and on Saturday the couple revealed their tot's name.

In the first picture of their baby boy since his birth, Perrie wrote: "2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before!" She then announced the name as Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In the snaps shared, Axel was all bundled up in a white blanket and blue hat with mouse ears as he peacefully dozed away.

Fans immediately fell in love, and they flocked to the comments to coo over the newborn.

"I love you Axel," wrote one, while a second said: "He is so beautiful," and a friend Saffron Barker penned: "Adorable, so gorgeous, congratulations again."

A fourth enthused: "Cannot deal with this level of cuteness," while a fifth commented: "Just magic. So delighted for you."

Welcome Axel!

Perrie and Alex announced the arrival of their baby on Instagram and in separate posts spoke of their happiness following Axel's safe arrival.

Their message read: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 [heart emoji]" and showed their newborn's tiny feet and hands.

The Little Mix singer, 28, and her footballer boyfriend Alex announced their pregnancy news back in May. The couple shared similar posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

The first black-and-white, artsy snap showed a close-up of Perrie's bare bump, while a second was of the couple laughing and smiling with Alex resting his hands on his girlfriend's tummy. "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," Perrie wrote. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Liverpool football player Alex, who is also the same age, captioned his post: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

