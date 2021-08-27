'Besotted' Alex Jones melts hearts with intimate new photo of 'baby Thomson' The One Show host welcomed her little girl on Saturday

Alex Jones is treasuring every moment with her newborn baby daughter. And during the early hours of Friday morning, the One Show host took to Instagram to share a candid photo which she captured during the night feed.

With her little girl fast asleep on her chest, the mum-of-three looked pretty snug during the candid moment. Her six-day-old baby was wrapped in a cosy personalised blanket, which had the words, "baby Thomson" emblazoned on it.

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomas are clearly enamoured with their baby daughter - whose name is yet to be revealed. They welcomed their third child on Saturday, and have since shared a handful of pictures of their bundle of joy.

"We have some news... ", the TV star wrote on social media. "Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Alex uploaded this sweet snap

Confirming they will announce the name shortly, she added: "It still doesn't feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2015, are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two.

Just days before giving birth, Alex touched upon becoming a mother to three young children during a chat with HELLO!. "Oh, my goodness, I never opt for the easy option. But I quite enjoy the chaos and I think that's the only way to embrace it, because it is chaotic and about to get even more chaotic once our little girl arrives," she said.

The One Show host gave birth to her little girl on Saturday

"Obviously, starting school is a big milestone for any parent. I can't believe it's come around so quickly. And we're so grateful that we have a little girl on the way."

She added: "Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you is, on some days, insurmountable. It's so huge. But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever."

