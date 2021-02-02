Peter Andre's daughter Amelia has sweetest bond with big brother Junior: Photo The singer is a proud father of four

Peter Andre has shared a new photo showing the touching bond between daughter Amelia and her big brother, Junior.

The Australian singer, who is a proud father of four, took to Instagram with a snapshot showing the siblings on the floor together, with Junior wrapping his arms around his little sister in a big cuddle. Amelia’s face is just visible as she reciprocates the hug.

MORE: Peter Andre's home tour will blow your mind – watch

"The love between these two is awesome," Peter captioned the family photo, along with two love heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Amelia has the best reaction after seeing her birthday presents

His post went down a storm with fans. "Sibling love is the best!" one wrote, while a second commented: "My 18 year old son and 3 year old son are like this. Melts my heart." A third joked: "Awww, wish mine would be like this! More like wrestle mania in my house!"

MORE: When homeschooling doesn't go to plan! 6 celebrities share their hilarious photos

Peter, 47, is a dad to four children: Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. He shares his eldest two with ex-wife Katie Price, and went on to welcome their little siblings with wife Emily MacDonagh, whom he married in 2015.

Peter shared the sweetest snapshot of Junior and Amelia

During his marriage to Katie, he also formed a close bond with her eldest son, Harvey Price. Following the release of her powerful documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, he shared a touching message about Harvey on Instagram, writing, "He's the best [heart emojis]."

MORE: Peter Andre reveals new family heartbreak

The one-off TV special detailed Katie's journey to try and find a residential college for her eldest son. The 18-year-old, who has the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind due to Septo-optic dysplasia, autistic, diabetic and has an underactive thyroid.

The singer is a proud father of four

Mysterious Girl star Peter was Harvey's stepfather during his marriage to Katie, from 2005 until 2009. Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily shares precious snaps of Amelia and son Theo in the snow

In July, shortly after Harvey was rushed to hospital and spent almost two weeks in intensive care, Katie spoke out in praise of her ex-husband, Peter. "Over the years we've had our ups and downs, but Pete has been really supportive about it," she told New magazine.

Peter with Katie Price and Harvey

"He's asked to go to the hospital. He can't do it without me, so he'll come and visit Harvey with me. How's that for an amazing improvement? Regardless of our ups and downs, the fact that he's stepped it up - I see his feelings as being really genuine."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.