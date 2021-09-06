Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals sweet nickname for Stacey Solomon's baby girl following baby shower Stacey is due at the end of this month

Stacey Solomon spent a truly magical Sunday surrounded by her closest friends, including her Loose Women colleagues Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Judi Love, as she celebrated the upcoming birth of her first daughter.

MORE: Fans rush to support Stacey Solomon after candid pregnancy snap

The baby shower took place in Stacey's stunning back garden, which was transformed into a pink wonderland by her sister Jemma.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon asks for help as makeover goes wrong

Taking to Instagram following the incredible day out, Nadia paid tribute to the mother-to-be and revealed the adorable nickname she has for her daughter.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon gets makeover from son Rex – and she's not impressed

MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon's £55 room makeover is genius

"What a beautiful afternoon spent with a truly beautiful family. We are all so excited for you and can't wait to meet your new pickle-Lilly (this is my playful nickname for baba and NOT a name drop!!) Love you Stace and Joe…" she wrote alongside a fun selfie of the Loose Women girls with Stacey, Joe Swash and Stacey's dad David.

Nadia, Jane and Judi supported Stacey and Joe

Nadia posted several other pictures, showing off the stunning three-tier pink cake they enjoyed as well as the incredible decorations - and her followers were quick to comment.

"You'll always be Pippy Longstocking to me," wrote Denise Welch, whilst Kaye Adams simply remarked: "Fab-u-lous! X."

"Pickle-lilly I just laughed out loud, it looked like a beautiful day!" added a third.

Stacey also took to her Instagram, sharing several pictures with her four million followers, and revealing she felt "overwhelmed and emotional" after a "beautiful" day.

Stacey's incredible baby shower cake

"Baby Shower. Feeling so overwhelmed and emotional… What a beautiful day. My sister arranged a baby shower for me and our little girl and it was so special. I love you Jem Jem to the moon and back. I can't believe she's nearly here. So grateful for everything. And thank you Sun for shining today."

Stacey and Joe announced their pregnancy back in June and two months later, on 12 August, she told fans she was "due in eight weeks", making her due date at the end of September or the first week of October.