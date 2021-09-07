Alex Jones offers intimate glimpse into parenting with baby Annie The One Show host welcomed her baby girl last month

Alex Jones is undeniably on cloud nine since the arrival of her baby girl, frequently updating fans with their progress as a family-of-five.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the One Show host shared a series of posts showing her enjoying a day at Putt In The Park Acton with her three children, Teddy, four, Kit, two and newborn Annie.

"My mini helper," she remarked alongside a post of her eldest son pushing Annie's pushchair. "Making the most of the afternoon sunshine with some mini golf."

After a wonderful day, proud mum Alex uploaded a candid selfie of herself putting her two-week old tot to sleep. "I could eat her [pink hearts emoji]," she joked.

The social media posts come shortly after the TV star opened up to fans about her experience with breastfeeding. In the first Instagram snap, the celebrity mum was glowing as she cradled her newborn. "Looks like I have my own little chimpanzee," wrote Alex, who pointed to her daughter's full head of hair.

Alex shared this snap from her family day out

Although Alex had the "perfect afternoon" in Chiswick on Sunday, she was faced with a different reality as her little one experienced hunger pangs. "However, this was my view for most of it," penned Alex, who sat inside a bell tent with her daughter. "Feels like I've fed Annie approx 20 hours today. She's insatiable. #clusterfeeding".

The TV star and her husband Charlie Thomson are clearly besotted with their baby daughter. They welcomed their third child on 21 August, and have since shared a handful of pictures of their bundle of joy.

The TV star welcomed her little girl last month

"We have some news... ", Alex wrote. "Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

