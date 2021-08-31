Alex Jones is every inch the doting mum in intimate night feed photo with baby daughter The One Show host welcomed her baby girl earlier this month

Alex Jones may be having a few sleepless nights, but that hasn't stopped the mum-of-three looking utterly enamoured during the early hours of the morning.

On Tuesday at 4.27am, the One Show host shared a new gorgeous selfie of herself holding her little girl whilst cuddled up in bed. Unable to take her eyes off from her newborn baby daughter, Alex was every inch the doting mum.

The TV star and her husband Charlie Thomson are clearly besotted with their baby daughter - whose name is yet to be revealed. They welcomed their third child on 21 August, and have since shared a handful of pictures of their bundle of joy.

"We have some news... ", Alex wrote on social media. "Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Confirming they will announce the name shortly, she added: "It still doesn't feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

The TV star shared this sweet snap on Tuesday morning

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2015, are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two.

Just days before giving birth, Alex touched upon becoming a mother to three young children during a chat with HELLO!. "Oh, my goodness, I never opt for the easy option. But I quite enjoy the chaos and I think that's the only way to embrace it, because it is chaotic and about to get even more chaotic once our little girl arrives," she said.

"Obviously, starting school is a big milestone for any parent. I can't believe it's come around so quickly. And we're so grateful that we have a little girl on the way."

