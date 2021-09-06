Alex Jones gets candid with fans about motherhood with baby daughter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The One Show presenter Alex Jones appears to be embracing life with her new arrival after she and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their daughter Annie into the world two weeks ago.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Sunday to share some photos of her life with a newborn, and she looked so radiant as she posed with her two-week-old daughter – also opening up to fans about her experience breastfeeding.

In the first snap, the celebrity mum was glowing in a stunning polka dot dress as she cradled her newborn. "Looks like I have my own little chimpanzee," wrote Alex, who pointed to her daughter's full head of hair.

The glamorous presenter has been open about her experience breastfeeding since Annie's arrival, so the chic button-down design on Alex's dress is not only stylish but practical for the busy mum.

Alex looked radiant in the sunshine yellow number

Posting on her Instagram Story, Alex revealed she had the "perfect afternoon" in Chiswick on Sunday, but was faced with a different reality as her little one was faced with hunger pangs!

"However, this was my view for most of it," penned Alex, who sat inside a bell tent with her daughter. "Feels like I've fed Annie approx 20 hours today. She's insatiable. #clusterfeeding".

Alex later posted a selfie to her Story, writing: "Still going…"

Alex shared the sweet photo of her daughter to Instagram

The TV star gave birth on 21 August, announcing her big news on Instagram a few days later. "We have some news.........," she wrote. "Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed, we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5. It still doesn't feel real!!!".

