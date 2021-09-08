John Mulaney announces Olivia Munn is pregnant with their first child The couple started dating earlier this year

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney will welcome their first child together in the New Year, the comedian revealed on Tuesday during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"You've had a year," the presenter told John, to which he replied: "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife...

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

He continued: "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said, before adding: "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Olivia is yet to comment on her pregnancy

John and Olivia's romance was revealed earlier this year, months after John's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. The artist said at the time: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." The couple had no children.

The former Saturday Night Live writer has been vocal about his struggle with substance abuse in the past.

John separated from his wife Anne Marie last year

In a 2019 interview, the 39-year-old revealed he began drinking at the age of 13. "I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

Speaking to Esquire he added that his drinking had prompted him to start using drugs.