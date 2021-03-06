Olivia Munn scorches in tiny string bikini as she poses by the poolside The star was celebrating a friend's birthday

Olivia Munn has blown her fans away as she shared an old shot of herself poolside in a tiny string bikini while celebrating a friend's birthday.

The Newsroom star was sat in the tiny pink string bikini and matching open-top, flashing some expensive-looking jewellery.

Paying tribute to her friend, Olivia wrote: "Happy birthday my sweetest friend!!!! This isn't the only pic I have of me and you but it's the spiciest… Love you times a million."

The star finished her post with a chocolate cake and balloon emoji.

Fans agreed with the star's caption, with one posting: "So spicy" alongside several fire emojis, and other adding: "Omg hothothothothot."

Actress Meredith Salenger joked: "I'm obsessed with you. Thank gawd I'm married! Lol, ya gorgeous!"

Another complimentary fan wrote: "God, you're crazy, funny and beautiful!!" while another fan couldn't believe that the actress was 40-years-old, saying: "Wth, she looks 25, she's so gorgeous."

The star said the snap was one of her 'spiciest'

Although Olivia's looks usually delight her over 2.8 million followers, a recent post ended up dividing her fanbase.

The Predator star had a hair and makeup makeover, and looked thrilled with the results as she posted the snap onto social media.

But some fans weren't happy with the transformation, and urged her to go for a more natural look.

Although many called the actress "beautiful", some fans believed that Olivia's transformation had removed one of her biggest assets – her freckles.

The star regularly poses in swimwear

"Don't hide your freckles," said one, while another added: "Be natural. You don't even need makeup Olivia, natural beauty girl."

Olivia once faded her famous freckles years ago when she changed up her skincare routine.

At the time, she said: "Got rid of sunspots. I love my freckles. But over the past couple of years I've seen more come up and merge with other freckles to make large dark spots."

