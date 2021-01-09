Olivia Munn reveals surprise baby bump in skintight dress She recently returned from a vacation with friends

Olivia Munn delivered a surprising message to fans on Friday when she shared a video of herself with a baby bump!

The Rook star, 40, took a break from posting her envy-inducing holiday snaps to sort through her wardrobe, and in the process, she unveiled a pregnancy belly.

But as far as we know the actress isn’t expecting a child any time soon, and it was just a prosthetic bump for comedy purposes.

Olivia was having a major closet clean-up to kickstart the new year and shared several clips to her Instagram Stories so fans could help her decide what clothes to keep and which to ditch.

The video in question saw the star slip into a leopard-print, body-hugging dress and for kicks, she added the special accessory.

"This dress is the exact dress that Aly Wong wore in her standup special," she said. "I know because I asked and she told me. I wore this with a pregnancy belly."

Olivia surprised her fans by posing with a baby bump

Olivia continued: "Here is the pregnancy belly," and popped the faux bump underneath her gown.

The actress recently returned to her home in Los Angeles after a sun-soaked vacation with friends.

She shared several photos of herself in the tropical location and put her bikini body on display too.

Olivia knows exactly how to rock swimwear and last month she also stunned her fans when she shared a photo of herself modelling a bikini from her swimsuit collection

She's been on vacation with friends

Despite her fabulous physique, Olivia admits working out isn’t her favourite thing to do.

"I get super bored," she told Us Weekly. "I don’t know how people go to the gym every day and do the same thing over and over."

That being said, she still makes time for exercise and added: "I do martial arts a lot, and so I have a routine that I can do that's different every single day. It takes me only about 30 or 45 minutes."

