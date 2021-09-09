Drew Barrymore reveals 'surreal' moment with daughter Frankie we weren't expecting The actress shares two children with ex-husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore has revealed a "surreal" moment she recently had with her daughter, Frankie, and famed director Steven Spielberg – and it sounds insane.

The actress was appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show on Wednesday when she admitted that her seven-year-old had an impromptu audition with the man behind Drew's starring role in E.T.

Recalling how Steven – who she described as "the first father figure I ever had" – joined the family for dinner one evening, Drew said: "We were sitting around the table, and we were having dinner – Frankie is exactly my age when I did E.T.

"And he said, 'Frankie, I want you to say this line: Alligators in the sewers.' And she did. And then he looked at me like, 'Yep, she's got it.'"

Drew – who uttered the same line as Gertie in E.T. – added: "It was so surreal to me, to have that circle of life moment. It was so trippy.

"It was a moment where I was like, 'I can’t believe Steven's directing my daughter at the same age.'"

Drew shares two daughters with ex Will Kopelman

Drew shares Frankie and eldest daughter Olive, eight, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The couple were married from 2012 until 2016.

Will is now married to director of fashion development at Vogue, Alexandra Michler. The couple exchanged vows on 28 August in Massachusetts. His daughters with Drew acted as flower girls on the big day.

On Wednesday, Will shared a series of snapshots from their romantic Italian honeymoon including one showing the couple kissing in front of a mountain backdrop.

Drew revealed to Jimmy Kimmel Steven Spielberg auditioned daughter Frankie

"Luna Di Miele drop," Will, 43, captioned his post, which began with a sweet selfie of the pair. The couple's engagement was announced back in January - and it seems Drew is a big fan of Alexandra.

Speaking a short time after the news was revealed, she told Howard Stern: "I'm happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club.

"The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy."

