Charley Webb wows with adorable mum moment with son Ace The Emmerdale actress is a proud mother of three

Emmerdale star Charley Webb will no doubt have delighted her fans as she shared the cutest moment in the garden with her youngest son Ace on Wednesday.

The pair were enjoying matching iced drinks – Charley had an iced coffee while her two-year-old savoured a babyccino.

While the doting mum tried to update her followers on the relaxing moment, however, the little boy had his own agenda – and it was hard for his mum not to laugh as he dipped his fingers in her drink in search of ice cubes and asked to drink from her straw.

WATCH: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb shares adorable mum moment in garden with son Ace

Speaking to camera, Charley opened the video by saying: "Me and Ace are having a nice coffee in the garden - he's got oat milk with ice."

"Me want," Ace hilariously interrupted as he reached for his mum's beverage, to which she responded: "Get your fingers out of my iced coffee."

Charley and her husband Matthew share three children

Charley then asked her son: "Can you say babyccino?" Ace mumbled something to which his mum replied, "Do you want my straw? What have you got in your drink, have you got ice?"

Ace nodded and then confirmed his approval by taking a long sip of his milk - bless!

Charley is a doting mum to her three children, who she shares with her husband, fellow Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden.

The couple welcomed their oldest son Buster in 2010 and also share Ace and five-year-old Bowie.

The star's youngest son, Ace, is two years old

At the weekend, Charley opened up about her pregnancy with Ace in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in response to a question from one of her followers about how she felt when she was pregnant.

It read: "How were your pregnancies? 2nd baby on way and struggling."

Sharing a rare throwback photo of her baby bump from her most recent pregnancy, the star responded: "This was a few days before I went into labour with Ace," before continuing: "My pregnancies got harder each time actually. Hang on in there, think of the end result [heart emoji]."

