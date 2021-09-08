Alex Jones shares sweetest sunkissed beach photo with baby Annie The One Show presenter is a devoted mum of three

Alex Jones delighted her followers on social media when she shared an adorable glimpse into family life with her new baby.

Taking to Instagram, the One Show presenter shared a photo which showed her wearing a shirt and sunglasses as she beamed at the camera and little Annie nestled into her chest.

Mum-of-three Alex held onto her daughter as they enjoyed one of the last warm days of the year.

She captioned the sweet image: "Trying to make the most of our time before little Ted starts school and Charlie goes back to work, so we took a trip to the coast."

Alex went on: "The weather was stunning and it was so nice to see the sea and feel sand between our toes and little Annie loved the fresh air."

Her fans were quick to appreciate the photo, with fellow presenters Angelica Bell and Alex Scott posting heart emojis in response.

Alex melted fans' hearts with her sweet photo

Other followers commented: "Just adorable," "This is gorgeous Alex," and: "Aw lovely. Love the name Annie... Enjoy."

The star and her husband Charlie Thomson, who she married in 2015, also share sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two and are clearly delighted to have welcomed little Annie into the fold last month.

Alex gave birth on 21 August and announced the happy news on Instagram three days later.

Alex is also mum to sons Teddy and Kit

Sharing the first photos of her newborn, the 44-year-old wrote: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.

Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to react, with co-host Ronan Keating writing: "Congratulations to you all. Amazing news," while GMB's Charlotte Hawkins remarked: "Wonderful news, big congratulations!! Much love."

