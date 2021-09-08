Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman shares intimate honeymoon photos The newlyweds are in Italy

Will Kopelman and his new wife, Alexandra Michler, are every bit the happy newlyweds in new photos shared from their honeymoon.

Will - who was previously married to Drew Barrymore from 2012 until 2016 - shared a series of snapshots from their romantic Italian vacation including one showing the couple kissing in front of a mountain backdrop.

"Luna Di Miele drop," Will, 43, captioned his post, which began with a sweet selfie of the pair.

Father-of-two Will tied the knot with Alexandra - director of fashion development at Vogue - on 28 August in Massachusetts. His daughters with Drew - Olive, eight, and seven-year-old Frankie acted as flower girls on the big day.

Will and Alexandra have headed to Italy for their honeymoon

The couple's engagement was announced back in January - and it seems ex Drew is a big fan of Alexandra. Speaking a short time after the news was revealed, she told Howard Stern: "I'm happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club.

"The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy."

Drew and Will ended their four-year marriage in 2016

Drew and art consultant Will - son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman - announced their split in April 2016. The former couple had started dating in early 2011 and got engaged in January the following year.

Their wedding was held in Montecito on June 2, 2012; daughter Olive was born that same year followed by sister Frankie in 2014.

The former couple share daughters Olive and Frankie together

Confirming the end of their four-year marriage, Drew and Will said in a joint statement at the time: "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.

"Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

