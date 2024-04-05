Rachel Riley's toddler daughter Noa is her double with platinum blonde curls in new photos

A family day out was the perfect excuse for Rachel Riley, her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two daughters Maven, four, and Noa, two, to get dressed up, and they certainly delivered in their 80s getup.

Countdown star Rachel arrived at the Hard Rock Cafe in London for a Kidz Bop event looking casual in ripped jeans, trainers and a candy pink short-sleeve knit that matched her headband, securing her long blonde hair away from her face. She later added a colourful bomber jacket and a cowboy hat to dress up with her family.

Her eldest daughter Maven showcased her personal style in Barbie pink trousers layered underneath a white skirt, paired with an oversized fuschia T-shirt and rainbow shoes, her little girl Noa clearly took a leaf out of her mother's style file.

The tot was Rachel's mini-me in blue jeans, floral trainers and a blue Kidz Pop tee, but the similarities went far beyond her fashion choices. As well as bright blue eyes, Noa sported platinum blonde hair much like her mother's which fell in cute curls to her shoulders, with one section fastened back with a clip.

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two shortly after Noa's birth

"Thanks for having us @kidzbop to celebrate the start of your tour! Such a fab little party thrown by @thirty8london @hardrockcafelondon today, music, glitter, dressing up and beading, what more could a girl want… and that’s before we’ve even got to the kids," Rachel joked in the caption of her Instagram post.

Rachel and professional dancer Pasha met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in June 2019 when the TV star was pregnant with her first child. Maven was born six months later in December, followed by Noa in November 2021.

© Instagram Rachel was pregnant with baby Maven when she married Pasha in 2019

Rachel has been open about their marriage and family life, admitting that they previously struggled to spend much time together amid their post-pandemic busy work schedules, which saw Pasha tour the country with La Bamba!.

Despite juggling their work and home life, Rachel admitted they are very happy with their set-up as a family of four. When asked whether they would consider expanding their brood, she told HELLO!: "We're happy where we are. If I had all the help in the world and all the staff in the world to keep having babies…but I think we're happy with two.

© Instagram The couple share two daughters, Maven and Noa

"We're just starting to get out of the woods and they can play together now. They can be left together for a little bit, it's starting to get a little bit easier. So I think we're on that note."

And although Noa takes after Rachel with her physical appearance, the mathematician said that it is her eldest daughter who currently has a passion for maths.

"My three-year-old is literally asking for maths videos for kids on YouTube," Rachel revealed.

"There's one that's a dance with numbers up to 100. And she's looking for numbers on the side of the road, like the speed signs or the road signs and she's shouting the numbers out, you know, getting excited about it and counting. Even the baby's going '1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11.'"

