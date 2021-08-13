Georgia Tennant sends fans into meltdown with latest photo of eldest son Ty The actress is a mum to five children

Georgia Tennant is a mum to five children, with eldest son Ty, 19, having left the family home, so she was thrilled on Friday when he returned for a short while.

And to show how happy he was, the star shared a photo of her eldest on Instagram.

Georgia didn't pose in the photo with her son, but he was seen gazing into the camera while looking super stylish in a black hoodie.

"Boy back for the weekend," the doting mum wrote, before adding: "#sopleasediamnotevengoingtouseacomedyhashtag."

Georgia gave birth to Ty when she was 17, and her husband, David Tennant, adopted him shortly after he and Georgia married in 2011.

The couple also share Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six and Birdie, one.

Ty is Georgia's eldest child

It wasn't just the mum-of-five who was thrilled to have her eldest back, as the post sent her fans into meltdown as they flooded the comments with heart emojis.

One follower wrote: "The best! Enjoy your time together," while another added: "Awww, yay! Enjoy your weekend with him - hope you guys have a lovely one."

Another hoped that the teen, who is an actor, would follow in his adoptive father and grandfather's steps and play The Doctor in Doctor Who. His grandfather, Peter Davison, played the fifth incarnation of the titular role, while David played the tenth.

Georgia's husband is a doting father to each of his children, and he'll be no doubt thrilled to see Ty back as well.

Last week, Georgia melted fans' hearts when she shared a picture of David reading The Wolves in the Wall to their youngest child, Birdie.

David and Georgia share five children

The Scottish actor looked incredibly stylish in a cashmere jumper and jeans, while the book obscured their youngster's face.

"Never too young for @neilhimself," Georgia joked. "And the baby likes it too. #goodnightomens."

The image sparked a huge fan response, with the book's author, Neil Gaiman, responding: "I just love that he's reading it, and that she's liking it."

