Stacey Solomon reveals baby daughter's nursery - and it's incredible! The star is expecting her second child with Joe Swash

Not long to go now! Stacey Solomon has unveiled her baby daughter's fully-decorated nursery in a series of photos shared on Instagram - and fans have been blown away.

Excited to welcome a little girl, Stacey has opted for a pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings including gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

MORE: Joe Swash shocked by son Harry's appearance as he shares rare photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon's most annoying eating habit!

The walls of the room have been painted in a soft pink - as has the wardrobe, which already includes some newborn baby clothes as well as labelled boxes and a vase of dried flowers.

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals heart-melting reason for social media break

MORE: Stacey Solomon's son Leighton and fiancé Joe Swash get matching piercings

It didn't take long for the comments section to blow up. "Oh Stacey it looks beautiful! And you're absolutely glowing!" one impressed follower wrote, while another added: "Ahhhh hahah I love you posing in every place around the room, it's like an at home with Stacey shoot - so cuuute looks amazing!"

Stacey shared a series of photos from inside her daughter's nursery

"Rex standing in his little sister's cot got me! Such a beautiful room darling. We can't wait to meet Princess pickle. Love to all xxx," best friend Mrs Hinch remarked, while a fourth shared: "She's so lucky to have such a loving family, I'm so excited for you allll."

READ: Joe Swash shares very rare photo of sister – and you might recognise her!

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares clip of her super organised fridge - and wow

In the post's caption, Stacey shared a loving message for her unborn child. "Our Baby Girl's Room - done," the 31-year-old wrote. "To my Darling daughter, I've loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could.

The TV star is a proud mum to three boys

"I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I'm so proud of everything in here and it's been the best feeling making it and I'll miss being covered in pink paint. We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you. [sic]."

Joe is also a dad to 14-year-old son Harry

The little girl will be Stacey's fourth child - and her second with fiancé Joe Swash. The couple, who have been together since 2015, are also parents to two-year-old son Rex. Stacey is also a mother to Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton while Joe shares 14-year-old Harry with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.