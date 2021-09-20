Stacey Solomon shares beautiful - and intimate - pregnancy photos ahead of baby's birth The star is set to welcome her fourth child

Stacey Solomon has blown fans away by sharing a series of stunning pregnancy photos ahead of the arrival of her baby girl.

The mum-of-three took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal four beautiful snapshots in which she puts her baby bump centre stage.

"Taking in Every Last Second," she explained in the caption. "Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time. For the last time…

"So grateful for this chance to grow you little one, now we can’t wait to meet you… P.s these are completely raw and unedited so if you see some knickers sorry. They really are inconvenient knickers aren't they?!"

Stacey has shared a series of beautiful pregnancy photos

Stacey, 31, and her partner Joe Swash, 39, are set to welcome their daughter any day now, and earlier on Sunday, the Loose Women star revealed she was about to pack her hospital bag.

The little girl will be Stacey's fourth child - and her second with fiancé Joe Swash. The couple, who have been together since 2015, are also parents to two-year-old son Rex. Stacey is also a mother to Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton while Joe shares 14-year-old Harry with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

The Loose Women star pictured with her three boys

Just last month, Stacey unveiled her baby daughter's fully-decorated nursery in a series of photos shared on Instagram. Excited to welcome a little girl, Stacey has opted for a pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings including gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

In the post's caption, Stacey shared a loving message for her unborn child. "Our Baby Girl's Room - done," the 31-year-old wrote. "To my Darling daughter, I've loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could.

Stacey is set to welcome her daughter any day now

"I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I'm so proud of everything in here and it's been the best feeling making it and I'll miss being covered in pink paint. We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you. [sic]."

