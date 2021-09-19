Stacey Solomon's son Leighton takes after his mum in adorable video amid hospital preparation The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth baby

Stacey Solomon shared the sweetest video of her son Leighton to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, and it proved just how much he's taking after his mum!

In the short clip, the nine-year-old could be seen vacuuming the floor in his bedroom as Stacey asked, "Did someone have a sleepover last night?"

"Now I'm paying for it," the youngster said as he smiled ruefully and continued with his chore.

Even more adorably, Leighton asked his mum to do share before-and-after photos with the "Tap to Tidy" gif that has become a hallmark of Stacey's social media presence.

"He wanted to do his own Tap to Tidy," the presenter captioned the first photo, while the second showed Leighton kneeling on his rug with his arms in the air and was captioned: "Love you Leight… I may have helped a tiny bit."

Stacey revealed earlier in the day that she was about to pack a bag for the hospital ahead of the arrival of her fourth baby.

Leighton asked his mum to show off a before and after

The star is expecting a baby girl in just a few weeks and last week assured fans that she hadn't secretly given birth!

Taking to her Instagram Stories last Sunday, the presenter and author posted a video that showed her addressing a comment from one of her followers which read: "You don't look pregnant, have you had baby girl?"

Stacey grinned as she spoke to the camera, filming herself in the mirror as she talked.

The youngster was clearly pleased with his efforts

"I promise you I haven't secretly had the baby, she's still in there," she said, pulling up the top to show off her baby bump, which she then patted affectionately.

"It's just this top I think," she went on, adding: "But yeah… 37 weeks."

As well as Leighton, Stacey is a doting mum to Zachary, 13, and her oldest child with her fiancé Joe Swash, little Rex, two.

