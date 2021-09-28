Dylan Dreyer inundated with prayers and support after emotional pregnancy update The Today star is expecting her third child

Dylan Dreyer has been overwhelmed with prayers and supportive messages after she shared an unexpected update on her pregnancy.

The Today star, who is expecting her third child with husband Brian Fichera, posted two photos on Tuesday that saw her lying in a hospital bed.

Dylan explained that her water broke on Sunday, and she is being monitored closely by doctors as she expects to give birth to her son six weeks early.

"Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while. My water broke Sunday evening and I've been hanging at the hospital," she captioned the photos.

"Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well!"

"I'm in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!

She added: "Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We'll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

Dylan's famous friends were quick to react, with Savannah Guthrie responding: "Sending all our love and prayers!" Blindspot actress Jamie Alexander added: "Sending you so much love and loads of prayers."

Her fans also sent their well wishes, with many sharing their own stories of giving birth to their children prematurely.

"Our youngest arrived 6 weeks early and is now a happy and healthy 5-year-old. Good luck and sending prayers your way," wrote one. Another said: "Sending you lots of love! My 34 weeker is now almost 20 and a sophomore in college. Will be thinking of you all."

The TV star announced her pregnancy news on Today in May, also confirming that she is expecting her third son. Dylan and Brian already share Calvin, four, and Oliver, one.

She said of her baby news: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening, so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

