Claudia Schiffer sunbathes inside lush green gardens of her LA home - and it is beautiful

Claudia Schiffer gave fans a very rare glimpse into life at home recently when she shared a stunning selfie soaking up the sun in her incredible backyard.

The German supermodel, 50, wowed fans with her age-defying good looks - and her stunning garden - as she got wistful over the weather.

She wrote: "Sunny days in LA… when is the sun coming to England?"

Claudia looked casual in denim flares, sandals, a stripy top and sunglasses as she relaxed on some comfortable-looking outdoor furniture.

Her setting was certainly stunning, with huge trees and the blue sky behind her. Large succulents in oversized pots sat on the perfectly manicured lawn.

Claudia spends most of her time in the UK, so was reminiscing about the Californian sunshine, which she gets to enjoy when she flies stateside.

Claudia is waiting for the LA sun to reach the UK

While she may have been wishing for some warmer weather, there's no doubt she enjoys lavish living in England too.

The modern countryside manor which she shares with her husband, film producer, Matthew Vaughn, is absolutely breathtaking, and the family also owns an Elizabethan mansion in Suffolk.

The couple - who have been married since 2002 - share three children, Casper, 18, Clementine, 16, and Cosima, 10.

Claudia and Matthew have three children together

Claudia has previously spoken about being a mother and told Stylist magazine: "I come from a big family and I always wanted to have kids of my own. Before I met Matthew, I worked non-stop. But once we got together, suddenly a whole new world seemed to open up. Matthew and I are a team."

