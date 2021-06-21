New mom Naomi Campbell celebrates special occasion with star-studded photo The supermodel became a mother for the first time at 50

Naomi Campbell delighted fans in May after revealing her surprise baby news, and ever since she's been keeping a low profile as she enjoys motherhood. However, over the weekend, the supermodel shared a new photo on Instagram to celebrate a happy occasion.

The 51-year-old shared a glamorous snapshot of herself alongside Salma Hayek and Zoe Saldana, as she marked her good friend's birthday. "Happy birthday my fellow gem @zoesaldana, most beautiful spirit and soul, may the universe continue to shine on you and bring to you all you desire on this special day," she wrote alongside the picture.

In the image, Naomi looked glamorous dressed in a low-cut black dress, accessorised with an array of gold necklaces and chains.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Three gorgeous women!" while another wrote: "Very beautiful ladies!" A third added: "This is gorgeous."

Naomi has been on cloud nine ever since welcoming her first child at the age of 50. The star gave an insight into her new life as a parent on social media last month, just weeks after revealing her daughter had been born, and admitted that she had "never felt so much love" since becoming a mother.

Naomi Campbell celebrated her good friend Zoe Saldana's birthday

The supermodel posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a white dress at sunset, surrounded by a sea of beautiful flower arrangements, and wrote: "Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks.

"I am so thankful for the love that you've poured into my daughter and I. Thank you for all the warm messages of support and birthday wishes."

The supermodel secretly welcomed her daughter in May

Naomi revealed she had secretly welcomed a baby daughter by sharing the first photo of her newborn on Instagram. The image was a sweet snap of the baby's tiny feet in her hand. Captioning the heartwarming photo, she wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The baby's name has yet to be revealed, and Naomi has not divulged how she welcomed her daughter, but she may have used a surrogate after previously crediting science with giving her an opportunity to start a family "whenever she wants".

